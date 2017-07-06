Shuaibu Lau, appointed senator to represent Taraba State

Senate President Bukola Saraki has administered the oath of office on Shuaibu Lau, the newest senator in the country. The Supreme Court sacked Abubakar Danladi on June 23 and declared Mr. Lau the senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District. The court had also ordered Mr. Danladi to refund all salaries and allowances earned in the Senate …

