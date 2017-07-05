Sierra Leone News: KKY’s decision premature – Kamarainba – Awoko





The Chairman and Leader of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, said, “The decision of Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (KKY), to suspend his flag bearer bid for the Sierra Leone's Peoples Party (SLPP) was premature.”
