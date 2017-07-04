Pages Navigation Menu

Sierra Leone News: Yumkella suspends bid for SLPP flag-bearership – Awoko

Jul 4, 2017


Sierra Leone News: Yumkella suspends bid for SLPP flag-bearership
Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella announced he has suspended his bid for SLPP flag-bearer, citing concerns with Party leadership in a press conference on Monday. The announcement came in response to a press conference last Wednesday where Yumkella's …
