Singer Harrysong Receives Court Injunction From Kcee & FiveStar Music

Harrysong and Five Star music have been back and forth with their highly publicized feud. The Alter Plate boss has been in and out of the Police station with several cases to answer for. However, both Harrysong and his manager, Soso Soberekon, have been issued a court injunction. Harrysong seems to be fed up with …

The post Singer Harrysong Receives Court Injunction From Kcee & FiveStar Music appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

