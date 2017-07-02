Singer Victoria Kimani, her Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu, unfollow each other on IG, just a year after throwing her an expensive birthday party

American-born Kenyan singer and Chocolate City first lady, Victoria Kimani and her South African based Nigerian businessman, Stanley Obiamalu are no longer following each other on Instagram. The pair, started dating earlier last year, and have been ‘inseparable since then’. According to Online reports, Stanley threw Victoria an over the top black tie birthday party attended by …

The post Singer Victoria Kimani, her Nigerian bae, Stanley Obiamalu, unfollow each other on IG, just a year after throwing her an expensive birthday party appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

