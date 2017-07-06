Skill Acqusition Programme, A Panacea For Unemployment Says Gov. Okowa

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has stated that skill acquisition and entrepreneurial programmes were the panacea in tackling the current youth unemployment problem in the country.

Speaking at the NYSC skill acquisition centre Ground Breaking/Foundation laying ceremony Thursday in Ezi, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Senator Okowa, represented by the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, said that the skill acquisition programmes would solve the unemployment problems facing the youths in the country and help them acquire skills that would make them self reliant stressing that the NYSC Skill Acquisition Centre would better the lives of the youths in the state and South-South Zone and compliment government’s effort and drive to empower youths because of its multiplier effect .

” This scheme is timely because we need wealth and job creators in this era of limited employment opportunity, this initiative is in line with our administration’s job creation scheme, Skill Training And Entrepreneurial Programme (STEP) and Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurial Programme (YAGEP) .”

“It is my hope that this NYSC skill acquisition centre will turn out thousands of youths that will be business leaders and managers, it has a multiplier effect because those that will be trained will in turn employ more people to work for them after they have been established”, he said adding that “you have my assurance that my administration will give this centre the needed support to make it succeed.”

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General, Sule Zakara Kazare, said that the project was informed by the desire to create jobs for the youths in the zone explaining that three of such projects have been awarded in the country, viz south west,(Ekiti State) south- south (Delta) and the northern part( Gombe State).

He charged youths in the zone to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire the needed skill and be self sufficient.

The Royal Majesty of Ezi Kingdom, Obi Mohanye 1, commended the state government, and NYSC for the project, promising his people’s support for the success of the project.

The post Skill Acqusition Programme, A Panacea For Unemployment Says Gov. Okowa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

