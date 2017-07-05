Pages Navigation Menu

Slain UNIOSUN student: Police parade suspected killers

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

The Osun State police command on Tuesday paraded three persons, suspected to be responsible for the death of a 400-level student of Osun state University, Timilehin Soonibare, whose decomposing body was discovered in the early hours of Tuesday. The suspects, Sakariyahu Abdulrafiu(19), and two of his friends, Ayuba Ibrahim, (24), and Yusuff Kareem (18), were […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

