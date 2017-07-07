Pages Navigation Menu

Slay Mama! Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika flaunts her heavy back sides, rants about ‘bitter’ women angry at her (PHOTO)

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Entertainment

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika took to her Snapchat account today to rant about ‘bitter’ women angry at her because their husbands and boyfriends follow her +18 antics on social media. Vera also scolded mothers requesting that she should limit her scandalous posts because their underage children keep up with her. See more screenshots after the …

