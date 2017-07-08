“Sleep tight little one”- Defoe writes Heartfelt Tribute to 6-year old Fan

New Bournemouth signing Jermain Defoe has posted an emotional tribute to a 6-year old Sunderland fan and best friend Bradley Lowery, who died following a battle with cancer on Friday. Bradley, who has appeared as a mascot on numerous occasions for Sunderland and England was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his parents were informed his condition was terminal […]

The post “Sleep tight little one”- Defoe writes Heartfelt Tribute to 6-year old Fan appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

