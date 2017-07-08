Pages Navigation Menu

“Sleep tight little one”- Defoe writes Heartfelt Tribute to 6-year old Fan

Posted on Jul 8, 2017

New Bournemouth signing Jermain Defoe has posted an emotional tribute to a 6-year old Sunderland fan and best friend Bradley Lowery, who died following a battle with cancer on Friday. Bradley, who has appeared as a mascot on numerous occasions for Sunderland and England was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his parents were informed his condition was terminal […]

