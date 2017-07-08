Smart Contracts for Bitcoin? Lightning’s Tadge Dryja Is Working on It
A well-known bitcoin developer has published a new proposal for how smart contracts could be added to the blockchain network.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!