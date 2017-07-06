Pages Navigation Menu

Snoop Dogg Wades Into Rob Kardashian vs Blac Chyna’s Online Feud

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

American rapper, Snoop Dogg has reacted to the ongoing online feud between Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee, Blac Chyna. Recall that Rob Kardashian had taken to his social media page yesterday to reveal his bitterness regarding the conduct of his baby mama whom he claimed was cheating on him with some other guys. Rob Kardashian…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria.

