Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

So Evans knows there is a court of law?

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

I was flabbergasted and perused, to borrow a phrase once used by my senior school mate, when I read stories last week about billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike aka Evans dragging the Police Inspector General, Lagos State Police Commissioner and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad before a court of law. My first thought was, so Evans knows…

The post So Evans knows there is a court of law? appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.