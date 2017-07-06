SO SAD! Nigerian Rapper Vector Loses Dad

Nigerian rapper, Vector has lost his father.His father, Mr Ogunmefun died this afternoon after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence. A close family source revealed: ‘Everyone is still very shocked, especially Vector he’s really down because he was very close to his dad’. He is survived by 5 children including Vector, his elder …

