Nigerian rapper Vector reportedly loses dad – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment


Nigerian rapper Vector reportedly loses dad
Reports reaching NAIJ.com say that Nigerian Hip-Hop artist Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector tha Viper has just lost his father. His father, Mr. Ogunmefun, is said to have died today, Thursday, July 6, in his residence at Lagos Island following a brief
SO SAD! Nigerian Rapper Vector Loses DadInformation Nigeria
Nigerian rapper, Vector loses fatherTheNewsGuru

