SO SAD! Nigerian Rapper Vector Loses Dad

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian rapper, Vector has lost his father.His father, Mr Ogunmefun died this afternoon after a brief illness at his Lagos Island residence. A close family source revealed: ‘Everyone is still very shocked, especially Vector he’s really down because he was very close to his dad’. He is survived by 5 children including Vector, his elder …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.