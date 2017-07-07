So They’ve Finally Reinvented The Toothbrush [Video]

I see you rocking your fancy ass toothbrush and thinking you rule the roost, but get ready to have your dental domination dreams shattered.

To be honest it’s not just the design of the Amabrush that has people excited, but also the fact that it takes just 10 seconds to clean your teeth.

Yeah, you’re out there wasting two to three minutes per brush – let’s crunch some numbers.

Brushing twice a day means you’re saving five minutes daily, which means you’re saving around 1 825 minutes per year. Divide that by 60 and boom, an extra 30 hours a year.

Think of everything you could do in that time. Think of all the sleep.

Anyway we are getting ahead of ourselves here so let’s introduce the Amabrush:

The Amabrush is currently cleaning up on Kickstarter, according to the Telegraph:

Within days of launching on Kickstarter the product raised €174,789 (£153,500), far more than the €50,000 asked for. The crowd funding campaign is due to close on August 5, and the makers estimate the first products will ship in October as part of a pilot test. The most basic Amabrush will cost €69. A Pro version that can charge wirelessly will cost €199, or €99 if purchased on Kickstarter.

The mouthpiece for the Amabrush, which costs €6, is attached with a magnet and must be replaced every three to six months, the makers said. As the mouthpiece can be easily detached from the toothpaste and power pack, one Amabrush can be shared among multiple people.

There’s a wealth of info on every aspect of the Amabrush on their Kickstarter campaign HERE, which at the time of writing had raised R4,4 million.

30 extra hours per year – catch up on those zzzzz.

