Soccer Captain, Saxophonist, Music Prefect! 2Baba’s son Nino Graduates from Elementary School

Music star 2Baba, his wife Annie, Sumbo and Pastor David Adeoye celebrated his son Nino as he graduated from elementary school on Friday. Nino, a saxophonist and his school’s music prefect and soccer captain, was also given the award of “Best Behaved Boy,” presented to him by 2Baba. The graduand also posted a photo of his […]

The post Soccer Captain, Saxophonist, Music Prefect! 2Baba’s son Nino Graduates from Elementary School appeared first on BellaNaija.

