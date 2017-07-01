Social Media Is Destroying Nigeria, If I Am Nigeria’s President I Will Do Something About It – Gov. Umahi

DAVID Umahi, Ebonyi State Governor, thursday deplored perceived unguarded use of the social media, lamenting that given its unregulated state, the platform possesses the tendency to destroy the country.

Umahi made the remark while answering question from State House correspondents over a report that he rejected the current calls for restructuring of the country particularly from the South.

A national daily had reported that Umahi strongly opposed the agitation for restructuring insisting that the state was not yet economically viable to seek independence.

The governor who denied ever opposing restructuring, said instead, he remained an advocate of restructuring, fairness and equity, insisting that if he were the president of Nigeria, he would take far reaching decision against the use of social media.

“First, l was falsely reported. What we said was that we stand for unity of our great country Nigeria. We stand for restructuring, a country where there is fairness, there is equity, there is love. If l were the president of this country, l will do something about the social media. I think it’s destroying our country.

“We have to agree to that and we are afraid of a bill being passed. I think everyone needs to account for whatever he or she writes. So, we stand for restructuring. We stand for a more united Nigeria where everyone will respect one another,” he said.

The post Social Media Is Destroying Nigeria, If I Am Nigeria’s President I Will Do Something About It – Gov. Umahi appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

