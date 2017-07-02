Sokoto : Heavy downpour kills 1 person, destroy 100 houses

The Council Chairman of Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed to newsmen in the local government that one person died while more than 100 houses were destroyed when rainstorm swept through 15 villages in the area told newsmen on Sunday in Illela. Haruna said seven other persons, including a mother …

