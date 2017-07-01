Sokoto Is Home To All Nigerians, Says Sen. Wamakko

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has assured that, Sokoto state remained not just the most peaceful state in Nigeria but also a home to all Nigerians, irrespective of region, religion and political affiliation.

Wamakko, who is the immediate past governor of Sokoto state, stated this in his sokoto residence when scores of groups, religious bodies and loyalist from across the country paid him Sallah homage.

Speaking specifically to leaders of Igbo community and other resident communities in the state, Wamakko said, all Igbos residing in Sokoto are now Sokoto Igbos not minding the states they come from.

“Either you are from Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi or whereever, all Igbos in Sokoto are now Sokoto Igbos not minding wherever they come from. Sokoto is home to all Nigerians, irrespective of religion, cultural differences, political affiliations and all that. The state is very hospitable and remained the most peaceful in the country” Says Wamakko

Ealier, Alhaji Mode Dantasallah Denge Shuni who spoke on behalf of all the youth groups, insisted that, Senator Wamakko is Nigerians hope of unity, having ensured such harmonious coexistence in the state as the then governor.

Mode added that, Senator Wamakko’s guest for effective service delivery to all Nigerians should be emulated by all occupying positions of authority.

On his part, the chairman, Sokoto Timbers Association, Alhaji Samaila Mohammed said, Senator Wamakko is not just a blessing to Sokoto and Nigeria but to humanity in general.

The post Sokoto Is Home To All Nigerians, Says Sen. Wamakko appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

