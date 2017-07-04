Pages Navigation Menu

Soldier (Mopol) Enters inside Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber in Port Harcourt

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A soldier is currently receiving accolades after killing an armed robber at Oroazi Road, Mgbuosimiri, Port Harcourt, Rivers state. 

According to a Facebook user, the gallant Mopol entered a gutter in order to gun down the criminal – which he successfully did.

