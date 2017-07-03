Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soldier/militants clash: Akeredolu donates N25m relief materials to Ajapa community

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

SUCCOUR CAME the way of the residents of Ajapa Riverine Community in Ese- Odo local government area of Ondo State  at the weekend as the state government donated relief materials worth  over N25 million to victims, whose property were destroyed as a result of a recent clash between soldiers and militants in the community which […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.