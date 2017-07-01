Soldiers in Lagos defy early morning rain to clean-up Mushin

The Nigerian Army on Saturday defied the early morning downpour and deployed his officers and men in Mushin, a Lagos mainland industrial hub and a congested residential area with inadequate sanitation and low-quality housing, for a clean-up exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Peter […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

