Some Big Nigerians Planning To Kill EFCC Fight Against Corruption – Magu

By MSUE AZA

…Says Corrupt Persons Likely To Abandon Stolen Money At Airports

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday declared that concerted efforts are being made by some big Nigerians to neutralise the fight against corruption.

EFCC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who stated this while commisioning the anti-graft Kaduna zonal office and stakeholders engagement session of the Commission on Kaduna, called for establishment of a special prison for corrupt Nigerians in the dreaded Boko Haram infested Sambisa forest.

Magu, however, noted that for the prison to become a reality, the judiciary arm of government should should cooperate with the Commission.

The EFCC boss who is having battle with the Senate, revealed that illegal monies are likely to be abandoned by corrupt persons at the nation’s airport and places in near future as it happened at Kaduna airport some few months ago.

He commended Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai for encouraging EFCC to establish a zonal office in Kaduna.

Magu said: “We want to call for establishment of prison in Sambisa forest in order to keep away corrupt people from our midst.

“In this case, the judiciary has direct influence to help in the fight against corruption.

He added:”But concerted efforts are being made by some big Nigerians to neutralise the fight against corruption.

“We must change the narrative by fighting back those that do not want the fight to succeed.

“I remain committed to the fight against corruption, and I commend the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for encouraging EFCC to establish a zonal office in Kaduna.

“We must therefore join hands together to kill corruption, before corruption will kill us”. Magu maintained.

