Some lessons from the televised Nairobi city governor debate – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Some lessons from the televised Nairobi city governor debate
The Standard
Having watched the four candidates for the office of governor in Nairobi County battle it out on the Nairobi gubernatorial debate, key issues emerge. This city that was once christened The Green City Under the Sun is home to a number of international …
'I'm not broke,' Sonko rubbishes poverty claims, says rivals are behind rumours
Kidero edges Sonko in poll
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!