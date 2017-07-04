Somkele Idhalama is the perfect muse for Lisa Folawiyo's AW17 'Daze of Summer' collection

YNaija

Foremost womenswear brand, Jewel by Lisa has teased pieces from its AutumnWinter17 Ankara Collection and we're mighty excited about it for more one reason (or maybe more than one but let's deal with this first). Lisa Folawiyo picked our favourite girl …



and more »