Somkele Idhalama is the perfect muse for Lisa Folawiyo’s AW17 ‘Daze of Summer’ collection

Foremost womenswear brand, Jewel by Lisa has teased pieces from its AutumnWinter17 Ankara Collection and we’re mig…

Read » Somkele Idhalama is the perfect muse for Lisa Folawiyo’s AW17 ‘Daze of Summer’ collection on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

