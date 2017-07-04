Somkele Idhalama is the perfect muse for Lisa Folawiyo’s AW17 ‘Daze of Summer’ collection
Foremost womenswear brand, Jewel by Lisa has teased pieces from its AutumnWinter17 Ankara Collection and we’re mig…
Read » Somkele Idhalama is the perfect muse for Lisa Folawiyo’s AW17 ‘Daze of Summer’ collection on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!