Sonko: State let me down in war on graft – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Sonko: State let me down in war on graft
Daily Nation
Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko during a press conference at Nairobi Safari Club on July 5, 2017. He claimed Governor Evans Kidero has been involved in a series of corrupt deals thus failing to offer services to Nairobi residents. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA …
Heated exchanges you totally missed in battle for Nairobi governor's post
Mike Sonko implicates Kidero in sensational KSh 1 billion scam
Sonko admits Miguna Miguna made mincemeat of him during Nairobi gubernatorial debate… And Kenyans couldn't …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!