Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sonko: State let me down in war on graft – Daily Nation

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Sonko: State let me down in war on graft
Daily Nation
Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko during a press conference at Nairobi Safari Club on July 5, 2017. He claimed Governor Evans Kidero has been involved in a series of corrupt deals thus failing to offer services to Nairobi residents. PHOTO | ANTHONY OMUYA …
Heated exchanges you totally missed in battle for Nairobi governor's postThe Standard
Mike Sonko implicates Kidero in sensational KSh 1 billion scamTUKO.CO.KE
Sonko admits Miguna Miguna made mincemeat of him during Nairobi gubernatorial debate… And Kenyans couldn't …Ghafla!

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.