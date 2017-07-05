Pages Navigation Menu

Soon We Go Know Who International Pass”: Tekno Shades Wizkid And Davido – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017


Soon We Go Know Who International Pass”: Tekno Shades Wizkid And Davido
We are all aware of the cold war going on between Wizkid and Davido with both singers throwing tweet shots at each other with each tweet going viral. The latest is from Wizkid who mocked Davido's singing voice by comparing it to that of a frog, lol

