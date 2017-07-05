Pages Navigation Menu

”Soon We Go Know Who International Pass”: Tekno Shades Wizkid And Davido

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

We are all aware of the cold war going on between Wizkid and Davido with both singers throwing tweet shots at each other with each tweet going viral. The latest is from Wizkid who mocked Davido’s singing voice by comparing it to that of a frog, lol. That was after Davido threw a shade at Wizkid …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.