Sorry Wavinya Ndeti, “I Just Had To Do It” For The Tube Says Comedian – Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

Sorry Wavinya Ndeti, “I Just Had To Do It” For The Tube Says Comedian
Based on Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti's slip of the tongue, a young innovative artist MC Njagi did a parody dedicated to the popular female politician. The Member of Parliament for Kathiani was caught up in media commentary on her poor …
Meet the little known comedian who's shot to fame thanks to Wavinya Ndeti's yaliyondwele sipite! (photos)
