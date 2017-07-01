Soso Soberekon Officially Announces Exit From Five Star Music

Soso Soberekon, who had been the long time General Manager of Five star music group, owned by Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money and his elder brother, KCee, has bowed out. Soso, as he is fondly called made the announcement a while ago, hinting that he wasn’t forced to take such a step, but doing it in …

The post Soso Soberekon Officially Announces Exit From Five Star Music appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

