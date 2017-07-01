Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Soso Soberekon Officially Announces Exit From Five Star Music

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Soso Soberekon, who had been the long time General Manager of Five star music group, owned by Emeka Okonkwo, aka E-Money and his elder brother, KCee, has bowed out. Soso, as he is fondly called made the announcement a while ago, hinting that he wasn’t forced to take such a step, but doing it in …

The post Soso Soberekon Officially Announces Exit From Five Star Music appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.