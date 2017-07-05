South African player, Ntuthuko Radebe dies in car crash – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
South African player, Ntuthuko Radebe dies in car crash
Daily Post Nigeria
“The team, the staff, supervisors, all employees and supporters of KAS Eupen lost a good friend. His kindness, his company, his loyalty, his commitment and good humour have earned him great respect. Ntuthuko Radebe will forever remain a family member …
Ntuthuko Radebe dead: South Africa defender killed in tragic car accident, aged 23
KAS Eupen's South African Defender, Ntuthuko Radebe, Has Passed Away
South African footballer killed in car accident
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!