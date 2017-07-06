Pages Navigation Menu

South African Star Nomzamo Mbatha is smiling to the Bank with her New Endorsement Deal with L’Oreal Paris SA

Posted on Jul 6, 2017

South African media personality and actress Nomzamo Mbatha is having quite the exciting month; first a cover for Marie Claire magazine’s July 2017 issue and now an endorsement deal with French cosmetics giant L’Oreal. Nomzamo has been announced as the brand advocate for L’Oreal Paris SA and she shared the exciting news on social media […]

