South African Star Nomzamo Mbatha is smiling to the Bank with her New Endorsement Deal with L’Oreal Paris SA

South African media personality and actress Nomzamo Mbatha is having quite the exciting month; first a cover for Marie Claire magazine’s July 2017 issue and now an endorsement deal with French cosmetics giant L’Oreal. Nomzamo has been announced as the brand advocate for L’Oreal Paris SA and she shared the exciting news on social media […]

The post South African Star Nomzamo Mbatha is smiling to the Bank with her New Endorsement Deal with L’Oreal Paris SA appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

