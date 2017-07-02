South East governors call for implementation of 2014 Confab Report

The Governors of Southeast states and members of the National Assembly both past and present have frowned at hate speeches threatening the peace of the nation, thereby calling for the restructuring of the nation.

Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi who is the chairman of the forum asked the Federal Government to set up a structure to implement the 2014 National Conference report.

“Ndigbos are in support of a united Nigeria where peace love fairness, justice equity and equality of opportunity are paramount regardless of greed, ethnicity gender or political affiliations.

“We condemn all or conduct emanating from any segment of Nigeria.

“We back the restructuring of the federal republic Nigeria and we call on the federal and all Nigeria leaders to commence a process of dialogue among Nigerians on the modalities of achieving this pressing question with a reasonable time frame”

The governor also announced that the stakeholders will set up a body that will officially speak for the Igbos on political matters henceforth, assuring other Nigerians within their domain of their security.

Also in attendance at the meeting where stakeholders of the region, traditional rulers, clergy men amongst others.

The meeting was held behind closed doors in Enugu.

Channelstv

The post South East governors call for implementation of 2014 Confab Report appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

