Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

South east leaders, stakeholders express support for restructuring – TheCable

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

South east leaders, stakeholders express support for restructuring
TheCable
South East leaders and stakeholders have thrown their weight behind the call for a full restructuring of the country on the platform of fairness and equity. Dave Umahi, the chairman of the south-east governors' forum, made the position known in the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.