Southern Senators Form Union to rival Northern Senators Forum

As calls for Nigeria’s restructuring and threats of succession in some quarters gather momentum, senators from the Southern part of the country have announced the emergence of their umbrella body.

The forum under the aegis of Southern Nigeria Senators Forum (SNSF) came barely a year after the Northern Senators revived its own union.

The SNSF also announced its leadership with Hope Uzodinma (PDP, Imo State) as chairman while Lanre Tejuosho is Vice Chairman.

The last time the Southern Senators had a union was between 2006 and 2007 during the Senate Presidency of Ken Nnamani with Ifeanyi Ararume as its chairman.

The SNSF would serve for Southern Senators the same purpose the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) now led by Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa State) had served for the northern lawmakers since 1999.

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, who unveiled the SNSF at the National Assembly on Wednesday disclosed that the union would assist lawmakers to better articulate issues affecting their people.

Akpabio explained that the group is apolitical because it cuts across the various parties represented in the Senate.

Other members in the executive committee of the group are: Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos State) Treasurer, Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia), Publicity Secretary, Duro Fasheyi Auditor, while Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra) who is the only female senator in the executive committee is to serve as the Welfare Officer.

In his remarks, Uzodinma said the Southern Senators caucus would play vital role in promoting the unity of Nigeria.

He however said that the SNSF would pay particular attention to recent agitation by various sectional groups across the country.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

