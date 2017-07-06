Southern senators get new executive, promise to uphold Nigeria’s unity

NEW GROUP, Southern Senators Forum, which emerged yesterday in the eighth Senate, has promised to continue to support a one and united Nigeria against the recent agitation by some sectional groups for separation in the country. The Senate minority leader, Godswill Akpabio, who announced emergence of the forum at a press briefing in Abuja, said […]

