Lawmakers Revive Southern Nigeria Senators’ Caucus – THISDAY Newspapers

Lawmakers Revive Southern Nigeria Senators' Caucus
Serving senators from the southern part of the country have revived the Southern Nigeria Senators' Caucus, which was first formed during the fifth assembly under the leadership of then Senate President Ken Nnamani. Announcing the creation of the caucus …
