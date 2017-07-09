Spartan FC targets AITEO Cup final

Players and officials of Nationwide Division 1 side, Spartan FC of Agege, Lagos are nursing the hope of playing in the final of this year’s AITEO Cup (formerly Federation Cup).

The club president/ CEO, Abdullahi Mikail said his side has improved rapidly and are in form to take on any club side in the country.

“We are a very determined and united side that have vowed to gain promotion to Nigeria National League and featuring in the AITEO Cup final this year. We are not scared of any big team and we are blessed with a sound coaching crew headed by Musa Abubakar, an ex Flying Eagles captain,” began Mikail , who said they are already close to gaining promotion.

“After playing a 1-1 draw with Juvenile FC of Ilaro at away, we are hoping to consolidate our Nationwide League table leadership by winning the remaining few games. As for the AITEO Cup we are set to create upsets and we are just waiting for the kickoff date,” he stated, vowing that they would make Lagos State proud as they and MFM represent the state in the national series.

Mikail poured encomiums on the Nigeria Football Federation for getting a sponsor (AITEO) for the erstwhile Federation Cup, noting that teams would be inspired by the largesse being dangled alongside the glamorous FA Cup.

Besides, the accompanying N25m and N10m for winners and runners’-up, AITEO is also splashing some mouthwatering prizes to teams in different categories.

