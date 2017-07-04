Pages Navigation Menu

Speaker: Delta Assembly steps down equipment leasing bill

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Delta House of Assembly, on Tuesday stepped down the “Delta State Equipment leasing Bill, 2017 due to inconclusive debate by members. The decision of the Assembly was adopted when put to a vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary in Asaba. The Bill, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ika North East Constituency, […]

