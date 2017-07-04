Speaker: Delta Assembly steps down equipment leasing bill

The Delta House of Assembly, on Tuesday stepped down the “Delta State Equipment leasing Bill, 2017 due to inconclusive debate by members. The decision of the Assembly was adopted when put to a vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary in Asaba. The Bill, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ika North East Constituency, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

