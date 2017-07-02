Speed Darlington Reveals That Buhari Is Dead, He Wants To Be Biafra’s President

U.S Based Nigerian Rapper, Speed Darlington has revealed that Nigeria’s sick President, Muhammadu Buhari is dead, and according to him, he’s happy about this. The rapper who made this known through Instagram, also revealed his intention to become Biafra’s first President. Here’s what he wrote; “I’m happy! If I can’t be the 1st president of …

The post Speed Darlington Reveals That Buhari Is Dead, He Wants To Be Biafra's President appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

