Speed up dialogue for peace in Niger Delta, South-South leaders, EU, others charge FG

• Crave Implementation Of 16 Point Agenda

Leaders of Nigeria’s South-South region, the European Union (EU) among others, have charged the Federal Government to accelerate its dialogue with Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) to ensure continued peace in the region.

The leaders also urged government to commence immediate implementation of various aspects of the 16 Point Agenda submitted to Mr. President on November 1, 2016.The South-South leaders’ position was contained in their resolution after the 7th meeting with leaders of the Niger Delta Dialogue (NDD), led by King Alfred Diete Spiff, Friday at Tinapa Hotel, Calabar.

In a statement after the meeting titled, “A Revival Dialogue for the Niger Delta” and signed by King Spiff, the leaders tasked the Federal Government to take cognizance of the intervention of various stakeholders in the region, particularly PANDEF.

It recalled that the intervention led to the unilateral declaration of sixty days ceasefire in the region, which it noted “increased oil production levels in the country from 800,000bopd to present value of 2.2million bpd and its implications on revenue increase to the country.”

While expressing the hope that the Federal Government inter-ministerial committee will adopt an approach that is in sync with the 16-point agenda, the leaders stressed the need “to implement regional integrated Master Plan that cascades from the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to the Federal Government perspective plans.”

They underscored the need for the Ministry of Niger Delta to play a greater leadership and co-ordinating role on matters pertaining to the finalization of an integrated Master Plan for the region.

This, they argued, would help “in driving the development of the region, put together a core of professionals with the needed competences to implement plans and ensure continuity and for the BRACED Commission working together with NDDC to be given the needed support by the Governors and political leaders of the region to play its coordinating role.”

