Spokesperson: UK government not aware of Trump visit in next few weeks

The British government is not aware of any plans for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Britain in the next few weeks, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson said on Monday. British media reported that government sources had been warned Trump could visit his golf resort in Scotland at short notice, during a scheduled trip to […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

