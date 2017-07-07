Sports fans lament, pray for Ikeme

It was lamentation galore as the news broke that the nation’s number one goalkeeper and Wolves safe hand Carl Ikeme has been diagnosed with leukemia. A cross section of fans who reacted on social media, radio and television phone in programs described the situation as heart aching. Some regretted that the unfortunate development is coming at a time when the Super Eagles has been boxed into a corner by poor blend among new invitees to the national team coupled with goalkeeping shortfalls which has forced some to tinker with the idea of calling Vincent Enyeama out of retirement.

They were however unanimous in praying for Ikeme who they say is not only a dedicated goalkeeper but also an epitome of humility.

“It is rather unfortunate that this is coming at this time when the Eagles need serious beef up ahead of the World cup and Nations Cup qualifiers. With the loss to South Africa everybody expects the technical crew to beef up the team before facing Cameroon but this is a huge set back”, they submitted adding we really need to pray for Ikeme because nothing is impossible for God

Some did not stop there as they equally sent personal messages to the 31 year old goalkeeper via @carl_ikeme

Meanwhile Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a heartfelt message of support to Carl Ikeme following his diagnosis. The Barca safehand on twitter said ” A tweet simply too short to express my thoughts about Carl Ikeme,” afterwards he turned to his facebook which gave him more space to express himself and encourage other goalkeepers even as he expressed hope that the Nigerian international can adopt a positive mind in his period of trial.

“Today I read the story about Carl Ikeme, a goalkeeper for Nigeria and Wolverhampton, who’s been diagnosed with acute leukemia [sic]. A person I’ve never met but his story affects me and touches my heart.

“I can’t underline how important health is. In sport, it means a lot for every athlete; and it’s not just crucial so that we perform well but our health does affect us mentally also. I try to be in the best possible shape, remembering to follow my diet and regularly check up on my health status. I think about this all time. I would never want to see a player get injured, especially when it’s serious. I know the feeling and it’s the worst.

“But more alarming than an injury, is having to stop what you love because of your health. It’s complicated to understand and a painful reality to relax. I am speechless. I don’t know what to say.

“I wish Carl and his family all the strength in the world. I’m sure his team-mates and club will be there too, and all their fans. It’s important to be united! And me too, I offer all my possible support. I’m hoping he can fight like goalkeepers always do, with a calm and positive mind,” said Ter Stegen

Aside from Ter Stegen, a number of social media posts wishing Ikeme well have been sent from across the soccer world with Manchester United’s David de Gea and former Real Madrid captain Iker Casillas among the latest to send their support.

Ikeme who stepped in as Nigeria’s number one following the retirement of former number Vincent Enyeama, made his debut for the Super Eagles on 5 September 2015 against Tanzania in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game.

