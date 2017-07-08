Pages Navigation Menu

Sports minister, Solomon Dalung gets international appointment

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, was, on Thursday, appointed as an advisory committee of World Youth Ministers Forum in the city of Busan in South Korea. A Facebook post detailing the awards reads: Certificate of Appointment, In recognition of the demonstrated passion, zeal and ability, this certificate serves to confirm that Hon. …

