Spurs striker, Harry Kane propose to his girlfriend

Tottenham Hotspur, striker Harry Kane has proposed to girlfriend Katie Goodland , according to the Mirror, the pair have been together for five years and had their first child, Ivy, in January. And during their family holiday in the Bahamas, the England star got down on one knee. He revealed the good news on social …

