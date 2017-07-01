Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Spurs striker, Harry Kane propose to his girlfriend

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tottenham Hotspur,  striker Harry Kane has proposed to girlfriend Katie Goodland , according to the Mirror, the pair have been together for five years and had their first child, Ivy, in January. And during their family holiday in the Bahamas, the England star got down on one knee. He revealed the good news on social …

The post Spurs striker, Harry Kane propose to his girlfriend appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.