Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SR reportedly obtains footage of serving Senator Bukar Abbah Ibrahim having sex with two ladies

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Sahara Reporters, have taken to their official Twitter handle to disclose that they’ve obtained a footage of a Former Governor of Yobe state, and serving Senator Bukar Abbah Ibrahim of Yobe East caught in sex scandal with two ladies. Here are more photos below;  

The post SR reportedly obtains footage of serving Senator Bukar Abbah Ibrahim having sex with two ladies appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.