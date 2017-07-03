Former DP president Ssebaana Kizito is dead – KFM
|
KFM
|
Former DP president Ssebaana Kizito is dead
KFM
Various leaders have paid tribute to Former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party President John Ssebaana Kizito. He died this morning at the age of 83 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he has been undergoing treatment. According to Dr. Josephe …
