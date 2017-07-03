Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former DP president Ssebaana Kizito is dead – KFM

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KFM

Former DP president Ssebaana Kizito is dead
KFM
Various leaders have paid tribute to Former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party President John Ssebaana Kizito. He died this morning at the age of 83 at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala where he has been undergoing treatment. According to Dr. Josephe …
Former DP leader Ssebaana Kizito diesNew Vision
Uganda: DP's Ssebaana Kizito DiesAllAfrica.com
John Ssebaana Kizito afuddeNTV Uganda
Independent –Uganda Online
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.