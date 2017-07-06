Ssebaana’s body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor – New Vision

Pages Navigation Menu

Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor

Ssebaana's body at KCCA: Tributes paid to former mayor
Ssebaana is praised for consolidating unity within the city council as well as uplifting the city. Ssebaana2 703×422. SSEBAANA FUNERAL | KCCA KAMPALA – The body of the former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party (DP) president John Ssebaana Kizito …
